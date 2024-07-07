Shiv Sena leader slams government over clean chit to Ravindra Waikar

After the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) cleared Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar in the Jogeshwari land case, his former colleague and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government for coercing people to switch parties by threatening them with corruption charges.

He said the ruling party leaders should start talking about the washing machine attitude of the party. “Government file cases on opposition leaders and out of fear they run to ...they are putting pressure,” he said.

The Mumbai police on Friday filed a closure report in a case against the newly elected MP, wherein he was booked on charges of alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy regarding the construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, located in the Mumbai suburbs. Mr. Waikar’s wife, Manisha Waikar, business associates Aasoo Nehlanai, Raj Lalchandani and Prithpal Bindra, and architect Arun Dubey, were accused in the case.

This came months after Mr. Waikar defected and was elected MP on Mumbai’s Northwest Lok Sabha seat.

Responding to the development, the MP said: “I kept saying, I was wrongly charged, now with the closure report, the truth has prevailed. I came to power eight times, four times as a corporator, three times as MLA, and now as an MP. People would not have elected me if I was at fault.”

However, taking a dig at the MahaYuti government, Mr. Raut said, “Waikar left Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena out of fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and joined Chief Minister Shinde’s group. The BJP should openly accept they are creating the hostile situation. Now Dawood Ibrahim might also receive a clean chit soon.”

If the case is said to be filed based on incomplete information and misunderstanding, then stern action should be taken against the respective EOW officer, he noted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, said, “For the first time, I heard cases can be filed based on misunderstanding. Are there more such cases or just registered against Opposition leaders?”

