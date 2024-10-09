GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shinde Sena confident BJP’s Haryana victory will boost Maharashtra polls

State Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai announced the appointment of coordinators, or “Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks,” from the three parties for all 288 constituencies, tasking them with working at the booth level to ensure smooth campaign operations

Published - October 09, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Minister State Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said that the Mahayuti partners—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—have completed the groundwork for candidate selection and seat-sharing

Maharashtra Minister State Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said that the Mahayuti partners—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—have completed the groundwork for candidate selection and seat-sharing | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent victory in Haryana would have a positive impact on the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, predicting that the Mahayuti alliance will secure a decisive win. 

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, State Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said that the Mahayuti partners—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—have completed the groundwork for candidate selection and seat-sharing.

Congress assigns no importance to regional allies in stronghold areas: Shiv Sena (UBT)

He also announced the appointment of coordinators, or “Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks,” from the three parties for all 288 constituencies, tasking them with working at the booth level to ensure smooth campaign operations. “The outcome of the Haryana polls will undoubtedly benefit the Maharashtra elections,” Mr. Desai said.

He further said that the chief ministerial candidate for the ruling alliance would be decided by the leaders of the three alliance partners—Mr. Shinde (Shiv Sena), Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

He also said that efforts are being made to avoid internal dissent over ticket distribution. “Once a candidate is announced, other aspirants will be engaged to ensure better coordination. If any rebellion arises, the Mahayuti coordination committee will address the issue at the district and constituency levels,” the minister explained.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / election / Shiv Sena

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.