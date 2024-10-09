Shinde Sena confident BJP’s Haryana victory will boost Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent victory in Haryana would have a positive impact on the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, predicting that the Mahayuti alliance will secure a decisive win.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, State Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said that the Mahayuti partners—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—have completed the groundwork for candidate selection and seat-sharing.

He also announced the appointment of coordinators, or “Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks,” from the three parties for all 288 constituencies, tasking them with working at the booth level to ensure smooth campaign operations. “The outcome of the Haryana polls will undoubtedly benefit the Maharashtra elections,” Mr. Desai said.

He further said that the chief ministerial candidate for the ruling alliance would be decided by the leaders of the three alliance partners—Mr. Shinde (Shiv Sena), Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

He also said that efforts are being made to avoid internal dissent over ticket distribution. “Once a candidate is announced, other aspirants will be engaged to ensure better coordination. If any rebellion arises, the Mahayuti coordination committee will address the issue at the district and constituency levels,” the minister explained.