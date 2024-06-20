Sharad Pawar squashes speculation, says he has not met Bhujbal for the past six months

Amid speculation that Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the ruling Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was planning to defect, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday clarified he had not met Mr. Bhujbal for the past six months, hinting that he was not aware of Mr. Bhujbal’s intent to return to his faction of the party.

For the last few days, Maharashtra’s political circles have been abuzz with intense speculation over the 76-year-old Mr. Bhujbal reportedly feeling disgruntled and planning an exit from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Rumours swirled of Mr. Bhujbal either joining Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) or returning to Mr. Sharad Pawar’s side. The speculation was further fuelled following an enigmatic remark reportedly made by Mr. Bhujbal when he said he “was with the NCP but not with Dada (a reference to Ajit ‘Dada’ Pawar)“.

Mr. Pawar, on a tour of Baramati, was asked a question on the possible meaning behind Mr. Bhujbal’s statement. “I do not know the context of his (Mr. Bhujbal’s) statement. We have not met for the last six months. So, I do not know anything about it or what he may have meant by it,” the 83-year-old NCP patriarch said.

Mr. Bhujbal, on his part, had quashed speculation of his disaffection earlier this week. “I have not met any leader from the Opposition. Even Ajit Pawar is aware of this. I am in continuous touch with him [Ajit Pawar]…what is the point of remaining upset in politics? One has to get to work the next day,” he had said.

Mr. Bhujbal, a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader, has had reasons to be disgruntled with his party as well as with the NCP’s allies within the ruling Mahayuti coalition — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena — in the recent past.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Bhujbal was being considered as a possible candidate for the Nashik constituency not just by his own partyi but by the BJP top brass, including Union Minister Amit Shah, who was eager that Mr. Bhujbal contest the seat.

However, this was strenuously opposed by Mr. Shinde’s Sena, as Nashik was then held by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Hemant Godse. The Mahayuti’s delay in announcing a candidate compelled a frustrated Mr. Bhujbal to step down, with the seat going to the Shinde Sena, which eventually lost it in the electoral fight to the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

Next came the alleged Rajya Sabha ‘snub’ after Mr. Bhujbal was passed over in favour of Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, which again sparked talk of him being ‘upset’ despite his denial of it.

Sources within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) claim that Mr. Bhujbal would return to the side of his ‘master’ ahead of the Assembly election. Originally a Shiv Sainik, Mr. Bhujbal has been with Sharad Pawar since 1991, until he took the decision of going with Ajit Pawar when the latter split Mr. Pawar’s NCP in July 2023.

Shinde-Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said Mr. Bhujbal’s flip-flop was “contradictory”. “His contradictory statements have given cause for confusion. Hence, there is a sense of unease within the Mahayuti. Mr. Bhujbal ought to clarify his stance and put to rest all talk of him defecting,” Mr. Shirsat said.