Sharad Pawar appeals to CM Shinde to convene all-party meet to discuss Maratha-OBC quota dispute

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Pune

The NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar pointed out that there is a roadblock as the Supreme Court has already decided that the 50% quota ceiling cannot be breached while giving reservation

PTI

Sharad Pawar said that CM Shinde should invite activist Manoj Jarange, who has led the Maratha quota stir in the state, and OBC leaders such as state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said on Monday (August 12, 2024) that he has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the quota dispute between the Marathas and other backward class communities.

“Steps should be taken to ensure the social fabric of the state remains good and there is no bitterness between communities,” Mr. Pawar said while talking to reporters.

The NCP (SP) chief addressed the media after activist Ramesh Kere Patil of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha met him at his residence in Pune, seeking to know his stand on the quota issue. Mr. Pawar said, “he accepted a memorandum given by Kere Patil.”

He said he had a meeting with the Chief Minister recently and suggested that he convene an all-party meeting to discuss the quota dispute.

"I have suggested that he convene a meeting of all political parties to find a solution to the (quota) issue. He should invite leaders he feels appropriate, and we, as an opposition, will also attend and cooperate," he said.

Mr. Pawar said that Mr. Shinde should invite activist Manoj Jarange, who has led the Maratha quota stir in the state, and OBC leaders such as state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He pointed out that there is a roadblock as the Supreme Court has already decided that the 50% quota ceiling cannot be breached while giving reservation, and said the onus is on the Centre to draft a policy accordingly.

“The Centre’s policy needs to change, and if it takes the lead, the Opposition will cooperate,” he said.

The NCP (SP) criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for accusing him of causing rifts and caste-based differences in the state and questioned why his name was dragged into the issue for no reason.

He termed retired IPS officer Param Bir Singh's allegations against party leader and former Minister Anil Deshmukh "irresponsible".

"As his (Singh) conduct was inappropriate, action was initiated against him, " he said.

On the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Pawar said a Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed to review the draft bill, and it will submit its report in six months.

