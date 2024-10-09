Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule visit Bopdev Ghat crime scene, demand action against culprit

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) visited the Bopdev Ghat near Pune where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals on October 3.

Mr. Pawar and Ms. Sule were apprised of the status of the investigation by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Raja. Ms. Sule said despite the investigation being conducted by the Pune Police and their rural counterparts, the accused persons were yet to be arrested, which was a "serious matter".

The Baramati MP suggested that criminals are emboldened by the absence of police personnel on the ground, and accused the State government of not recruiting.

Notably, the police have formed more than 60 teams to trace the suspects in the gang rape case and declared a reward of ₹10 lakh.

More than 200 criminals on the police record have been questioned, but the accused are yet to be identified. Earlier in the day, Ms. Sule participated in a protest organised by the Opposition parties over the safety of women and the rising crime graph.

While speaking with ANI, Supriya Sule said, "There is no law in the State. I have been speaking about it since last one and a half years. BJP gets upset with me when I talk about it. I don't understand what the Home Department is doing in the State ...The data is speaking about the atrocities against women which are rising and the law and order have collapsed in the State. See the latest incident of gang rape at Bopdev Ghat. What was the fault of the innocent victim girl ...we won't sit quietly till accused gets caught and punished."