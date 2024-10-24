ADVERTISEMENT

3 labourers killed, seven injured as water tank collapses in Pune

Published - October 24, 2024 10:18 am IST - Pune

It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank, says Vasant Pardeshi, Additional Commissioner of Police

PTI

Three labourers were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday (October 24, 2024) morning, police said.

“The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank,” they said.

"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank," Additional Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Vasant Pardeshi said.

“The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris,” he said.

"Three of them died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital," the official said.

