38 children hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Thane school

Published - October 01, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Thane

38 children hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after mid-day meal at private school in Thane, Maharashtra; all stable

PTI

“As many as 38 children fell ill and were hospitalised on Tuesday for suspected food poisoning after they ate a mid-day meal at a private school near Thane city in Maharashtra,” officials said.

The children, aged between 8 and 11 years, were admitted to the civic hospital in Kalwa town after they complained of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen after lunch, according to medical officials at the hospital.

All the children are out of danger and responding to the medical treatment, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi told PTI. He confirmed that the children had eaten a mid-day meal at the private school.

Another medical official said the students were served rice and moth bean (matki) curry as the meal. "Samples of food served to students have been collected by FDA officials. It was immediately not known if matki was stale," officials said.

According to officials, initially, five students complained of uneasiness and their number swelled gradually. "Ambulances were summoned by the school administration and the students were rushed to the hospital," they added.

The parents of the children are also present at the hospital.

