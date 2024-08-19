GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven arrested in Thane for malpractices during police recruitment exams

They were arrested on August 18 in connection with three FIRs registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added.

Updated - August 19, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 05:46 pm IST - Thane

PTI

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing police recruitment process in Thane, an official said on Monday (August 19, 2024).

They were arrested on Sunday in connection with three FIRs registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added.

"They were caught using gadgets, Bluetooth etc while appearing for the exams. The seven, including two women, hail from Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts. One more person who helped them in these malpractices has been booked," he said.

The official identified the seven as Sandeep Dudhe, Jeeav Naimani, Chandan Bahure, Suwarna Pinjari, Sunil Salve, Anandsingh Dulat and Yuvraj Rajput.

The FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Malpractices At University, Board And Other Specified Examinations Act, he said.

