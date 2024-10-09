Setback in Haryana won’t affect Congress in Maharashtra; party to contest 110-115 seats: Nana Patole

The electoral setback for the Congress in Haryana will have ‘zero’ impact on its prospects in Maharashtra, which heads to the polls in mid-November, according to State Congress president Nana Patole.

The political dynamics in the two States are fundamentally different and the Congress (in Maharashtra) has a strong counter-narrative that resonates with the voters beyond simple Opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), Mr. Patole confirmed that the Congress, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will contest 110 to 115 seats. The alliance’s key partners – Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) of Sharad Pawar – will each contest 80 to 85 seats, with smaller parties taking remaining constituencies.

He also stated that seat-sharing discussions for all 288 constituencies would be finalised by Wednesday, with the Congress claiming the largest share of seats, and candidacies determined solely on merit and electoral viability. “There are no disagreements or fictions over seat-sharing as the single factor which is calculated being considered in winnability, and later we will distribute the tickets purely based on merit,” he said.

What transpired in Haryana is indeed shocking, Mr. Patole said, “but it is incorrect to assume that it will influence the Maharashtra polls. Maharashtra’s political ethos is shaped by the ideals of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, in stark contrast to the BJP’s politics of polarisation and financial influence. The issues at stake in our State are entirely different.”

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress says results ‘not acceptable’, raises serious questions about integrity of democratic process

Mr. Patole further stressed that the Congress cadre remains undeterred by the Haryana results. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi will defeat the corrupt MahaYuti government and restore Maharashtra’s dignity. These elections are not ordinary; the people are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP for its treachery and backstabbing politics. They are demanding change and are eager to bring in a new government,” he said, adding that the party will release its manifesto soon.

When asked about internal factions within the party, which is said to be the primary reason for setback in the northern State, and if the results would have an impact on the bargaining power within the alliance, the 61-year-old MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, said the Congress in Maharashtra is united without any internal factions. “We resolved all internal disputes and rivalries within the party nearly three years ago, as evidenced by our smooth performance in the Lok Sabha elections — no rebellions, no factionalism,” he said.

He pointed to the Congress’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections as proof that outcomes in other States, such as Haryana, have no direct impact on Maharashtra’s voters. “Look at the Lok Sabha results in Maharashtra: we emerged as the single largest party, despite the BJP winning the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls just months before. The electoral results in States such as Haryana and Madhya Pradesh do not sway the sentiments of voters here in Maharashtra,” Mr. Patole said.

Talking of losing bargaining power within MVA, the Congress leader said they never indulge in such activities. “We do not bargain. Instead, we keep a strong and logical point. Despite winning only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we contested 17 seats in the recent elections, and won 13 — the only party in the State to touch the double-digit mark. The results will have no impact, and the seat distribution formula will be announced soon” he added.