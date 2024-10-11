GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior executive of private firm detained for hit-and-run death of food delivery man in Pune

The food delivery person has been identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh

Updated - October 11, 2024 09:51 am IST - Pune

PTI
Image used for represention

Image used for represention | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A food delivery man was killed after a high-end car driven by a senior executive of a private firm hit the two-wheeler he was riding in Pune in the early hours of Friday (October 11, 2024), police said.

“Ayush Tayal (34), who was driving the car, fled from the spot after the accident near Tadigutta in the city’s Mundhwa area. Later, he was detained after police tracked him down with the help of CCTV footage,” he said.

Also Read: Debating India’s new hit-and-run law | Explained

The food delivery person has been identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh.

“The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh’s bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage of CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Pail.

“Tayal is a senior executive at a firm in Ranjangaon MIDC and he has been sent for a medical examination to ascertain if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” the official said.

“A case has been registered against Tayal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act,” he added.

Published - October 11, 2024 09:46 am IST

