Sena vs Sena Dasara rallies LIVE updates: Shiv Sena factions gear up for opposing Dasara rallies

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai on Saturday (October 12, 2024) in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction’s rally will be held at Azad Maidan.

Last year, CM Eknath Shinde’s faction withdrew from holding the Dasara rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park, thus paving the way for Uddhav Thackeray’s rival Sena (UBT) to hold its rally there. While the annual Dasara rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park has always been inextricably associated with the Thackeray family, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s intra-party revolt which split the Sena in 2022, has now led to the competing factions fighting over the Sena’s hallowed venue.

Held annually, the Dasara rally sets the agenda for the Senas and RSS respectively. This year, being a poll year, will showcase the election preparedness, the line of attack, the leadership, potential government policies, and the respective claims to Bal Thackeray’s legacy of the two Shiv Senas.

