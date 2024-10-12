GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Sena vs Sena Dasara rallies LIVE updates: Shiv Sena factions gear up for opposing Dasara rallies

Held annually, the Dasara rally sets the agenda for the Senas and RSS respectively; this rally has became a major point of conflict as both the factions of Shiv Sena are trying to bolster their political outreach from the Dasara rallies

Updated - October 12, 2024 04:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Show of strength: An aerial view of the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s Dasara rally held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai in 2022.

Show of strength: An aerial view of the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s Dasara rally held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai in 2022.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai on Saturday (October 12, 2024) in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction’s rally will be held at Azad Maidan.

Also read: Dasara Melavas and Maharashtra politics: Significance of the Shiv Sena and RSS rallies in a poll year

Last year, CM Eknath Shinde’s faction withdrew from holding the Dasara rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park, thus paving the way for Uddhav Thackeray’s rival Sena (UBT) to hold its rally there. While the annual Dasara rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park has always been inextricably associated with the Thackeray family, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s intra-party revolt which split the Sena in 2022, has now led to the competing factions fighting over the Sena’s hallowed venue. 

Held annually, the Dasara rally sets the agenda for the Senas and RSS respectively. This year, being a poll year, will showcase the election preparedness, the line of attack, the leadership, potential government policies, and the respective claims to Bal Thackeray’s legacy of the two Shiv Senas. 

Read live updates here:

  • October 12, 2024 16:26
    Sena vs Sena: Both factions to hold Dussehra rallies in Maharashtra on October 12

    Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold separate Dussehra rallies in the state on Saturday, aiming to show their strength just before the assembly polls in the state.The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction’s rally will be held at Azad Maidan.

    Read the full article,

    Sena vs Sena: Both factions to hold Dussehra rallies today ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

    Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to hold separate Dussehra rallies ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Published - October 12, 2024 04:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Live news / Maharashtra / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.