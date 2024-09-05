Sculptor wanted in Shivaji statue collapse arrested

Sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte wanted in connection with the collapse of the Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district last month, was arrested from Kalyan, Thane district, on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jaydeep Apte has been arrested,” Thane SP Saurabh Kumar Agarwal told The Hindu.

The Sindhudurg Police have been searching for Mr. Apte ever since the statue, which he crafted, collapsed on August 26, less than nine months after inauguration. Police had formed seven teams to nab him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the statue’s collapse, the Malvan Police registered a case against Mr. Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil, slapping charges of negligence and attempt to murder among others. Mr. Patil was arrested from Kolhapur last week.

The statue’s collapse has sparked a confrontation between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA in the State ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The 35-foot statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day (December 4) last year. During his visit to Maharashtra on August 30, Mr. Modi described Shivaji as “a deity”. “For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure... Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity.”

The Indian Navy has announced that a joint technical committee headed by the Navy with representatives from the State government and technical experts will investigate the reasons for the collapse.

In a related development, a five-member technical committee visited the fort to inspect the site, said an official. Additionally, police have sent samples of the statue’s materials and its platform for laboratory analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.