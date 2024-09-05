GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sculptor wanted in Shivaji statue collapse arrested

The Sindhudurg Police have been searching for Jaydeep Apte ever since the statue, which he crafted, collapsed on August 26. He was nabbed from Kalyan in Thane district.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:31 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte wanted in connection with the collapse of the Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district last month, was arrested from Kalyan, Thane district, on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) night.

“Jaydeep Apte has been arrested,” Thane SP Saurabh Kumar Agarwal told The Hindu.

The Sindhudurg Police have been searching for Mr. Apte ever since the statue, which he crafted, collapsed on August 26, less than nine months after inauguration. Police had formed seven teams to nab him.

Following the statue’s collapse, the Malvan Police registered a case against Mr. Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil, slapping charges of negligence and attempt to murder among others. Mr. Patil was arrested from Kolhapur last week.

The statue’s collapse has sparked a confrontation between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA in the State ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The 35-foot statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day (December 4) last year. During his visit to Maharashtra on August 30, Mr. Modi described Shivaji as “a deity”. “For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure... Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity.”

The Indian Navy has announced that a joint technical committee headed by the Navy with representatives from the State government and technical experts will investigate the reasons for the collapse.

In a related development, a five-member technical committee visited the fort to inspect the site, said an official. Additionally, police have sent samples of the statue’s materials and its platform for laboratory analysis.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:31 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.