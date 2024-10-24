ADVERTISEMENT

SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over 'clock' symbol

Updated - October 24, 2024 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the Deputy Chief Minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea

PTI

Nationalist Congress President (NCP) Sharad Pawar with party leader Ajit Pawar (L) during a meeting at NCP office, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 24, 2024) sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of "clock" symbol.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the Deputy Chief Minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea.

Who gets the preferred symbol when there are two factions? | Explained 

The top court directed Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking over its March 19 and April 4 directions to issue a public notice saying 'NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice', was being meticulously complied with even during the process of the State assembly elections.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Sharad Pawar faction that claimed the top court's order was not being complied with by the Ajit Pawar-led group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US