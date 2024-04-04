Sanjay Nirupam resigns from Congress a day after being expelled

April 04, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam has resigned from the party after the storm over his statements against the leadership. Mr. Nirupam informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of his decision to leave the party in a brief letter.

“I have finally decided to fulfil your much awaited desire and hereby announce that I choose to resign from the primary membership of All India Congress Committee,” Mr. Nirupam wrote in his letter.

The Congress on April 3 had expelled former Mr. Nirupam from the party for ‘indiscipline’ and making repeated statements against the party. The action was initiated against the 59-year-old leader for his remarks against the leadership of the grand old party amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

The party dropped his name from the star campaigners’ list earlier. The former Congress MP, who was aiming to contest the Mumbai’s North-West seat, had expressed his unhappiness over the Sena (UBT) fielding Amol Kirtikar.