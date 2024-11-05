GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up ₹5 crore

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan

Published - November 05, 2024 10:29 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. File.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another threat, a police official said on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), adding the person who threatened the actor has demanded ₹5 crore from him.

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said.

Also read | Sender of threat message seeking ₹5 crore from Salman Khan now apologises

The person who sent the message claimed he is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official said.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our [Bishnoi community] temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said.

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said, adding police are also checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:29 am IST

Related Topics

gangs & organised crime / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.