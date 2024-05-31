Sacked Somaiya School principal hoping to get reinstated; considering legal recourse

Parveen Shaikh, former principal of The Somaiya School in Mumbai, who was removed from the position earlier this month by the Somaiya Trust management for her social media activities will be seeking re-instatement. Also, an online petition has been launched appealing the management to reconsider their decision.

Last month, digital platform OpIndia published an article on memes and posts she liked, re-shared or commented on on X. After it came to the notice of the education institute, the management terminated her services with immediate effect.

“I am considering all available options, including legal recourse. I have not filed any petition yet. I will be seeking re-instatement of course,” Ms. Shaikh told to The Hindu. It has been just over three weeks since her sacking and she still is grappling with the emotional, social and mental toll sudden termination has taken on her, said Ms. Shaikh.

“Remarkably, my school parents are urging me to not take any role immediately. They hope for a resolution to mend the current situation,” she said and added, “but there has been no communication from the Somaiya Trust management to her.”

Instead, earlier this week, the management sent out an email to the parents sharing the news as it “misaligned with the institution’s principles”. “What is strictly an administrative matter is being given a political colour,” the mail read, “It’s not acceptable for a head of a school to like a tweet that uses four letter words. It’s not ok for a head of a school to like a tweet or a cartoon that offends or insults an entire community based on religion, caste, language, race, nationality or any other basis. It’s not ok for a head of a school to like a tweet that abuses another country.”

Another point of offence was using the same social media account to speak about the school and its achievements. The management opines that her social media activity cannot be defended under the freedom of expression.

Ms. Shaikh continues to stand by her right to express her views, including on social media, claiming that her actions have always been within the bounds of legality and decency. She also is overwhelmed with the support shown to her by parents and numerous staff members of the school where she worked until a month ago.

“So far no teachers’ union or any teachers’ group has come forward, however many women’s organisations have shown their support,” she claimed.

To garner support for her and requesting the management to reconsider the decision, an online petition was launched on May 25. The petition claims that the action taken amounts to submission to the “pressure generated by the website known for its skewed, biased and provocative views”.

The online petition gives Ms. Shaikh renewed hope and faith in justice and democracy within the society, as she does not personally know who initiated it.

