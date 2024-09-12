GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural Development Ministry approves 745 Km long rural roads for election-bound Maharashtra

Published - September 12, 2024 04:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved 745 km long rural roads for election-bound Maharashtra as part of the recently-approved Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana-Phase 3. 

The scheme was originally launched in December 2000, with the aim of ensuring road connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of poverty alleviation strategy.

In the first tranche, approved on Wednesday, Mr. Chouhan has cleared the decks for 745.286 Km in Maharashtra at cost of ₹655.66 crore, 152.44 km for Madhya Pradesh at a cost of ₹113. 58 crore, and 117 roads and 11 bridges in Kerala at a cost of ₹55.28 crore. 

Published - September 12, 2024 04:38 am IST

Related Topics

road transport / civic infrastructure / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.