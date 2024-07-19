GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RTE quota: Bombay HC junks Maharashtra govt notification giving conditional exemption to private schools

Published - July 19, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File.

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bombay High Court on July 19 quashed a February 9 notification of the Maharashtra government that exempted private schools within a one-kilometre radius of government or aided schools from Right to Education (RTE) Act quota admissions.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the notification was “ultra vires” (beyond legal power) to Article 21 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, also known as the RTE.

“The notification is held to be null and void,” HC said.

The bench, however, noted that before it had stayed the implementation of the notification in May, a few private unaided schools had admitted students.

These admissions shall not be disturbed but the schools shall ensure that the 25% quota for seats under the RTE shall be filled, it said.

In May the HC had stayed the implementation of the notification.

A bunch of petitions had challenged the notification claiming it contravened the provisions of the RTE Act.

The notification exempted private unaided schools within a one-kilometre radius of a government-run or aided school from reserving 25% of seats for economically weaker and disadvantaged children.

Prior to the notification, it was mandatory for all unaided and private schools to reserve 25% of their seats for such children.

The pleas said the notification violated children’s constitutional right to education.

As per the petitioners, the notification was unconstitutional and contrary to the RTE Act which entitles children from weaker and disadvantaged sections to free education.

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan had argued that the notification applied only to those unaided private schools situated in areas where there is a government or aided school.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent of the seats at the entry level – Class 1 or pre-primary section – in private unaided schools must be reserved for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.

These students get education free of cost, while the government reimburses their tuition fees to the schools.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.