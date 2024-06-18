Rohit Pawar downplays hints of factionalism after earlier outburst

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on June 17 downplayed suggestions of a rift with Jayant Patil, State chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction. He said that while Mr. Patil was doing a fine job, more work needed to be done in some cells within the party.

Mr. Pawar, a grand nephew of Sharad Pawar, said that though he had no desire to lead the NCP (SP), he was willing to accept any responsibility within the party if a post was offered by the leadership.

At the party’s 25th Foundation Day in Ahmednagar last week, the 38-year-old Rohit, a first-term legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed, made remarks directed at Mr. Patil, a seven-term legislator from Sangli’s Islampur, over a number of issues, including organisational matters. Mr. Patil, in his turn, chided Mr. Rohit for bringing up these issues in a public forum.

Discordant note

Mr. Pawar’s “onslaught” against Mr. Patil stunned NCP (SP) workers, who are on a high after the Sharad Pawar faction’s thumping victory in the recent Lok Sabha election. The party won eight of the ten Lok Sabha seats it contested, trouncing Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Following speculation of a rift, Mr. Rohit Pawar changed tack and said on Monday: “If I get any organisational responsibility, I will get more strength to do the job that I am already doing without any post in the party. I have no intention of leading the parent body. Jayant Patil is doing that job well.”

Mr. Rohit’s remarks seemed to indicate that he would be interested in leading the NCP (SP)’s youth wing.

Youth leaders exit

The youth wing has been jolted by the exits of promising youth leaders like Sonia Duhan. She openly attributed her decision to alleged problems with Supriya Sule, the party’s national working president. Another prominent youth leader of the NCP (SP), Dheeraj Sharma, recently joined the rebel NCP faction led by Mr. Ajit Pawar.

Ever since Ajit Pawar split the NCP founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, to align his rebel faction with Eknath Shinde’s Mahayuti in July last year, Rohit Pawar has attempted to fill the power vacuum left by Ajit’s exit.

Meanwhile, the MLA reiterated that several legislators from the Ajit Pawar camp were “in touch with the NCP (SP).“

“We have been saying right from the beginning that 18–19 MLAs from the other side are in touch with us. However, many legislators are saying they will take a decision after the Maharashtra Legislature session is over, as they are worried that if they come over now, then they will not be allocated their constituency funds,” claimed Mr. Rohit Pawar.