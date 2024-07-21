ADVERTISEMENT

Road rage: Motorist punches woman riding with children in Pune; booked

Published - July 21, 2024 02:30 pm IST - Pune

PTI

In an incident of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with two children was punched in the face by a motorist in Pune city after she advised him to drive properly, police said on July 21.

A case has been registered against the 57-year-old man and his wife for the attack that occurred at Baner-Pashan Link Road on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Jerlyn Dsilva, a marketing head at a Pune-based luxury hotel, shared a video of the incident on social media, which showed her bleeding profusely from her nose.

In another video, Ms. Dsilva said she was riding towards Baner on a two-wheeler with two children when a man in a car did not give her way.

"While on my bike with the two kids, the old man driving his car did not let me ride ahead. I told him to drive properly. He then lowered the car window and verbally abused me," she said.

Ms. Dsilva claimed that after she managed to pass the car, the driver tailed her, forcing her to stop on the side of the road.

"The man stopped his car, blocking my way, got out angrily, grabbed my shirt, and punched me three to four times in the face," she alleged in the video.

Ms. Dsilva claimed that when she attempted to take the car keys to prevent the man from fleeing, his wife, who was in the car, also assaulted her.

Bystanders intervened during the altercation, and Ms. Dsilva was taken to a hospital and the police were subsequently informed.

An official from Chatustringi police station said the couple was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

