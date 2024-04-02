ADVERTISEMENT

Four labourers killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli district

April 02, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Mumbai

The accident occurred in the early hours on the Miraj-Pandharpur Road in Kavathe Mahankal town

PTI

At least four sugarcane labourers were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Maharashtra's Sangli district on April 2, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours on the Miraj-Pandharpur Road in Kavathe Mahankal town in the western Maharashtra district, around 375km from Mumbai, an official said.

A tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane labourers was parked along the highway after its engine belt got damaged. As the repair work was going on, a speeding truck crashed into the trolley attached to the tractor, killing four labourers and injuring 10 others, he said.

The injured labourers were rushed to Miraj Civil Hospital, while the bodies were taken to rural hospital at Kavathe Mahankal, the official added.

