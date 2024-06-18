Rival Shiv Sena factions gear up for Foundation Day celebrations

The rival factions of Shiv Sena — the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) — will celebrate the party’s foundation day on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from both sides will pay their respects at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. However, the exact timings for this homage have not yet been set, making it unlikely for both groups to be there simultaneously.

Later in the evening, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray will address party functionaries at Shanmukhanandan Hall and felicitate the newly elected MPs while Mr. Shinde will conduct a parallel meeting at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex in Worli. The Chief Minister has asked party leaders, MPs, MLAs, former corporators, and functionaries from across the State to participate in the event, considering the upcoming Assembly election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Now, dissonance in Maharashtra BJP on need for alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP ahead of Assembly election

The party founded by Mr. Bal Thackeray celebrates its 58th Foundation Day this year, which comes after the split in 2022 when present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against then CM and Shiv Sena leader Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State.

Mr. Thackeray on Tuesday paid a visit to the site of the memorial of the Sena founder at the Mayor’s bungalow in Dadar, along with his son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. He said he was looking to throw open to the public the memorial on his father’s birth anniversary on January 23 next year.

“The construction will finish by July-end and interior work will commence from August. We are looking to dedicate the memorial to people on January 23, the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

Mr. Shinde’s Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said they will launch the membership drive, voter registration drive, and outline plans to commemorate two years of the Shinde government. “Our party performed well in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, which means our voter base is intact and people are in our favour. Chief Minister will deliver the keynote address,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.