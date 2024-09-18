Days after Shiv Sena MLA announced a cash prize of ₹11 lakh for ‘chopping off the tongue’ of Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, a BJP legislator has made another objectionable statement in the matter.

“I won’t say that the tongue should be chopped off. But it should be scalded. What he has said about reservations is dangerous. Such people who hurt the sentiments of the majority should be made to realise their mistake,” BJP MP Anil Bonde said.

The opposition has expressed shock over the statement.

“BJP leaders seem sick in their mind and need treatment for mental health. First MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and now MP Anil Bonde have made violent statements against Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Both Gaikwad and Bonde are public representatives and are talking about violence. They must be booked by law,” said NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Reacting to the statement by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar questioned the Maharashtra government. He asked why the police had not yet arrested Sanjay Gaikwad. He also said that the Mahayuti leaders were making such ‘senseless statements’ due to the frustration that Rahul Gandhi had sought caste census.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that not only will the Congress teach the BJP a lesson, but that even the people will not forgive them.