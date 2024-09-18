GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reservation remark: Rahul Gandhi’s tongue should be scalded, says BJP MP

The opposition has expressed shock over the statement

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after Shiv Sena MLA announced a cash prize of ₹11 lakh for ‘chopping off the tongue’ of Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, a BJP legislator has made another objectionable statement in the matter.

“I won’t say that the tongue should be chopped off. But it should be scalded. What he has said about reservations is dangerous. Such people who hurt the sentiments of the majority should be made to realise their mistake,” BJP MP Anil Bonde said.

The opposition has expressed shock over the statement.

“BJP leaders seem sick in their mind and need treatment for mental health. First MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and now MP Anil Bonde have made violent statements against Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Both Gaikwad and Bonde are public representatives and are talking about violence. They must be booked by law,” said NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Reacting to the statement by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar questioned the Maharashtra government. He asked why the police had not yet arrested Sanjay Gaikwad. He also said that the Mahayuti leaders were making such ‘senseless statements’ due to the frustration that Rahul Gandhi had sought caste census.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that not only will the Congress teach the BJP a lesson, but that even the people will not forgive them.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:49 am IST

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.