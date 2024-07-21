Rescue services on alert as rain pounds Maharashtra’s coastline; flights diverted

Emergency services are on high alert in Maharashtra’s coastal belt following heavy rains in the Mumbai and Konkan regions on Sunday. The forecast is similar for Raigad and Ratnagiri on Monday and Tuesday. At least 15 flights had to be diverted from Mumbai because of the weather.

Coastal Maharashtra has witnessed incessant rains for two days. Barring Palghar district, the entire coastal belt is on orange alert from Thane to Sindhudurg district, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The incessant rain inundated several low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and multiple areas of Khed, Mahad, Ratnagiri, Raigad, etc.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Mumbai city received 100 mm rainfall, the eastern suburbs 118 mm, and the western suburbs 110 mm.

The Mumbai Police have issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid visiting coastal areas and also avoid leaving their homes, unless necessary.

Despite the heavy rains, railway traffic largely remained unaffected, barring operational delays of up to 15 minutes. The local bus services had to be diverted to prevent flooded roads.

Flights diverted

At least 15 flights had to be diverted from Mumbai to other cities, mainly to Ahmedabad. Poor visibility resulted in flight operations having to be suspended twice on Sunday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), district administration, police, municipal corporations, and municipalities to stay on alert and launch assistance whenever required.

He ordered monitoring of water levels at dams and lakes and instructed officials to manage discharge to prevent flooding.

About 50 people were rescued from a waterfall near Belapur in New Mumbai by police, firefighters, and local volunteers.

In another incident, the Indian Coast Guard evacuated a crew member of an Indian merchant ship to provide medical aid. The Indian national was evacuated from the Gabon Republic, flagged M.T. Zeal which was about 20 km from Mangrol coast in Gujarat. A helicopter was launched to bring the patient to the coast.

“A 25-year-old drowned at Tulsi Lake on Friday, and his remains were recovered on Saturday evening. The incident site was approximately 1.3 km from the nearest motorable road, and the lake is known to shelter crocodiles,” said NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chouhan.

