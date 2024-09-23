Report on issues related to EY staffer demise in 10 days: Mansukh Mandaviya

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday (September 23, 2024) said investigation is underway into the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment" that is said to have caused EY staffer Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, and the report is expected in 10 days.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Mandaviya said, "We have already sought information from our state officials. We would be able to say anything (on the issue) only after a... report." He further stated that investigation into the issue is on and if required action will be taken.

"We dont have to spare the fault of the establishment. The report should be available in a week or ten days," he said.

Perayil was a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) who died allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje had said on X earlier this last week.

Last week, EY issued a statement stating, "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024." Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload", it had said.

EY has said it will continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Earlier this month, her mother wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

"Anna was a part of the audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the EY said in the statement.

It has also stated that while no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, the firm has provided all the assistance and will continue to do so.

"We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India," it has stated.