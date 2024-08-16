Ready to back any candidate from Congress, NCP (SP) as Maharashtra’s CM face: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray announced on Friday (August 16, 2024) that he will support any candidate nominated by the Congress and NCP (SP) as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Assembly polls in the State.

Speaking after the first joint meeting of the party workers of the opposition alliance, the former Chief Minister said that the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are a battle to safeguard the State’s self-respect, unlike the Lok Sabha polls in the summer where it was about saving democracy and the Constitution. The meeting was attended by NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the party’s working president Supriya Sule, Congress’ State president Nana Patole, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat among several other leaders from the MVA.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections of various States on Friday. In June, the Election Commission began preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir by updating electoral rolls in these States. The current terms of the Legislative Assemblies in these regions will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra), and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand), with polls required to be held before their terms conclude.

“I will support any candidate chosen by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM candidate for MVA. This isn’t about me; it’s about fighting for Maharashtra’s rights,” Mr. Thackeray stated.

He stressed that the Chief Ministerial candidate should be determined first, rather than following the logic of the party that secures the most seats in the elections.

He called on MVA members to set aside personal interests and fight to protect Maharashtra’s pride and interests.

He also urged them to become ambassadors for the opposition alliance across the State.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Uniform Civil Code during his Independence Day speech, the Sena leader questioned whether the PM had abandoned Hindutva. “I wonder if PM Modi has given up Hindutva,” he said.

He also criticised the government for not passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill when the BJP held an absolute majority.