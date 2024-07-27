Rains in Maharashtra: More than 5,000 people shifted to safety

“More than 5,800 people were relocated after the Panchaganga River started flowing above the danger mark in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district,” an official said on July 26. “The water level of Panchaganga River at Rajaram Wier was 46.4 ft at noon, well above the danger mark of 43 ft,” he said.

Talking to PTI, Kolhapur Collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in Kohlapur.

“The administration has relocated people from Chikhli and Ambewadi in Karveer tehsil and some villages in Hatkalangane, Shirol and Ichalkarangi tehsils,” he said.

As per the details shared by the district administration, more than 5,800 people (around 1,379 families) have been relocated to safety from Karveer, Panhala, Hatkalangane, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur city, Shahuwadi and Kagal.

“Though the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the district, the rains have stopped in the city,” Mr. Yedge said. According to the district administration, six gates of the Radhanagari dam were opened and the discharge was at 10,068 cusecs.

“At least 11 State Highways and 37 main roads in the district were shut for vehicular traffic owing to inundation and 96 barrages were submerged,” officials said.

“In Sangli, the water level of Krishna River has also increased, prompting the prison administration to relocate 80 inmates of the jail (in Sangli) to Kolhapur as a preventive measure,” an official said.

“The Koyna dam has reached 77% capacity and the discharge was at 30,000 cusecs. Currently, the water level of Krishna River at Irwin Bridge is 37.5 ft and as the water is being released from Koyna, it is likely to go above 40 ft. We urge people to remain cautious and alert and follow instructions from the district administration,” he said.

“The Warna dam has reached 89% of its capacity and the discharge was at 15,000 cusecs. People living along Warna River have been asked to cooperate with the administration. We have asked for additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force, and if required, we will take the help of the Army,” the official said.

