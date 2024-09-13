GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on reservation: Maharashtra BJP stages protest; Congress calls it drama

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it is necessary to stage a protest to tell people about Rahul Gandhi's mentality against reservation

Published - September 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Workers and leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Friday (September 13, 2024) held Statewide protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation during his visit to the U.S.

While Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it was necessary to stage a protest to tell people about Mr. Gandhi's mentality against reservation, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accused the saffron party of spreading fake news and doing "nautanki" (drama).

Mr. Gandhi, who is in the U.S., told students of Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.

Rahul Gandhi in the U.S.

During a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, the Leader of Opposition alleged that democracy in India for the last 10 years was broken, but now it is fighting back.

The BJP announced a Statewide protest over Mr. Gandhi's "anti-reservation" remarks. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save staged a demonstration with party workers, carrying placards and raising slogans against Mr. Gandhi.

During the protest in Mumbai, BJP’s Dahisar MLA Manisha Chowdhary claimed the Congress has been opposing reservations from the days of late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. “Mr. Gandhi’s “anti-reservation” stand is exposed,” she said.

Slamming the BJP for staging protests, Mr. Thorat accused the party of spreading fake news and doing "nautanki" (drama). He further pointed out that Mr. Gandhi, in his remarks, never said reservations would be done away with.

"What are BJP leaders protesting for? They don't even feel the need to verify information. But people will not be swayed by their fake narrative. People know that it is the BJP that is anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Mr. Thorat wrote in a post on X.

Published - September 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / national politics / state politics / politics (general) / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.