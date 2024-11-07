 />
Rahul Gandhi using 'red book' to seek help from 'urban Naxals': Fadnavis

The Congress has previously "insulted" Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. But no one will now fall prey to their drama, Mr. Fadnavis said

Published - November 07, 2024 02:54 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (November 7, 2024) alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was trying to seek support from "urban Naxals and anarchists" by holding a "red book" in his hand.

Notably, Mr. Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are scheduled on November 20.

During his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution in his hand at an event where he once again advocated for a caste census, saying the exercise will happen in the country and it will show the injustice meted out to Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis.

Asked about the LoP seeking a caste census in the country, Mr. Fadnavis on Thursday told reporters, "My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists."

Mr. Gandhi has shown disregard for the country's Constitution, the BJP leader claimed.

"He was either giving them some warning or seeking their help. Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. He, on a daily basis, insults the Constitution in some or other way," he said.

The Congress has previously "insulted" Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. But no one will now fall prey to their drama, Mr. Fadnavis said.

