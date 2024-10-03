Rahul Gandhi to blow the poll bugle in Maharashtra; to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji statue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will blow the electoral bugle in Maharashtra during his two-day visit to Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. He will unveil the statue of renowned Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Friday (October 4, 2024).

The visit to western Maharashtra, in the powerful sugar belt of the State, is crucial as Kolhapur is also the seat of the Chhatrapati, the birthplace of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, who had played a pivotal role in Maharashtra’s social reform movement. Rahul Gandhi is also slated to hold a Samvidhan Sammelan on Saturday.

“This is an iconic function where Rahul Gandhi ji will unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This is the land which has seen the social impact of the reform movement under Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. So the event is significant due its location as well. Moreover, thousands of people will participate in the Samvidhan Sammelan,” Congress leader Satej Bunty Patil told The Hindu from Kolhapur. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is Kolhapur’s MP and the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, will attend both the events.

Months after a controversy erupted after the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Malvan, Rahul Gandhi will unveil an equestrian bronze statue of the Maratha warrior king, which is 20 feet tall. The statue weighs around 2,000 kilograms.

“The design of the statue is based on historical references, portraying Shivaji Maharaj with the ‘Jiga Kalgi Turra’ crown, a belt and ‘katyar’ at his waist, a shield on his back, a ‘patta’ sword in his right hand, and a ‘dhop’ sword in his left. His feet are adorned with beautifully intricate chappals. Every element of the statue, from his regal attire to his weaponry, has been painstakingly recreated with historical accuracy,” Satej Bunty Patil said while providing details about the statue.

“This visit is significant as Kolhapur occupies a special place in the history of the social justice system and Dalit empowerment movement in the country,” Jairam Ramesh told The Hindu.

A senior Congress leader said that the event was significant symbolically. Rahul Gandhi will leave from Delhi for Kolhapur on a special flight. It will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening at around 6.30 p.m. Thereafter, he will unveil the statue at around 7 p.m. On October 5, he will pay homage to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Samadhi in Kolhapur, and will thereafter participate in the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Pavillion. Several prominent citizens from different parts of State are expected to participate in the discussion.

Several senior leaders of Congress will be present in Kolhapur including Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

