GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kolhapur

Mr. Gandhi is in Kolhapur ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, scheduled for later this year.

Updated - October 05, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding up the Constitution of India book

File picture of Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding up the Constitution of India book | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kolhapur on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Months after a controversy erupted after the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Malvan, Mr. Gandhi unveiled an equestrian bronze statue of the Maratha warrior king, which is 20 feet tall. The statue weighs around 2,000 kilograms.

“While we inaugurate the statue, we must not fight over it and try to follow what they fought for,” said Mr. Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being received by Maharashtra Congress leaders on his arrival at the Kolhapur Airport, Maharashtra

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being received by Maharashtra Congress leaders on his arrival at the Kolhapur Airport, Maharashtra | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Constitution of India came into being from what Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj thought. If you are talking about Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then you must respect the Constitution,” the Congress leader said as he held up a copy of the red Constitution book.

He advised Congress workers to protect the thought of Shivaji Maharaj. “The Congress party is fighting with the same thought that Shivaji Maharaj fought for... Shivaji Maharaj derived his thoughts from the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi is in Kolhapur ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, scheduled for later this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published - October 05, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indian National Congress / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.