Rahul Gandhi briefed on Maharashtra scenario as Congress looks for election boost

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door internal strategy meeting with the top five leaders of the Maharashtra Congress on Monday (October 14, 2024). They included Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, Former Union Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar.

The State leaders discussed the Congress performance in the Lok Sabha elections, issues critical to Maharashtra, status of seat sharing talks with allies, and areas of focus for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

There was no specific discussion about alliance partners or the Chief Ministerial face. And though Haryana wasn’t talked about, the shadow of the party’s performance loomed large over the core meeting, in which only eight persons were present. Apart from the five Maharashtra leaders and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K. C. Venugopal were present for the core meeting. The extended part of the meeting saw other party office bearers join in.

Region-wise run down

The Maharashtra Congress leaders briefed Rahul Gandhi about the region-wise performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also took stock of the current narrative in the State. Discussions took place on whether the fear of a change in the Constitution was still relevant. The most important point that came up, was the impact of the Maharashtra government’s flagship scheme — ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in which eligible women receive ₹500 from the State each month.

The leaders who are a part of the seat sharing committees gave the central leadership an update about the status of seat sharing talks at present. There are two separate committees in place — one for Mumbai, and another for the rest of Maharashtra. There was no discussion on the Chief Ministerial face, about whether Congress will play the big brother in the alliance. The meeting focussed solely on the internal strategy of the party.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing Maratha, OBC tussle, and the role of Manoj Jarange Patil. The Congress leaders reportedly told the central leadership that the Jarange factor will only benefit the Congress. Jarange has so far been targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State leaders were told that they could not be complacent despite the party’s good performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Though there was no reference to the Haryana results, these instructions are linked to the party’s dismal performance there.

Maharashtra is the second largest State with 288 Assembly seats. Elections in the State are significant for the party to establish its hold again in the region. In the last Assembly elections, Congress was fourth among four parties and won only 44 of the 288 seats. The BJP won 105, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, and the undivided NCP 54. After the Shiv Sena split with the BJP, the Congress was in power for over two years as part of the MahaVikasAghadi, in alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena. The party performed well in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections winning 13 of 17 seats contested.

