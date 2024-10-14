GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi briefed on Maharashtra scenario as Congress looks for election boost

Congress internal strategy meeting with top Maharashtra leaders had no discussion on allies or on CM face. We can’t be complacent, leaders told

Published - October 14, 2024 10:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door internal strategy meeting with the top five leaders of the Maharashtra Congress on Monday (October 14, 2024). They included Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, Former Union Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar.

The State leaders discussed the Congress performance in the Lok Sabha elections, issues critical to Maharashtra, status of seat sharing talks with allies, and areas of focus for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

There was no specific discussion about alliance partners or the Chief Ministerial face. And though Haryana wasn’t talked about, the shadow of the party’s performance loomed large over the core meeting, in which only eight persons were present. Apart from the five Maharashtra leaders and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K. C. Venugopal were present for the core meeting. The extended part of the meeting saw other party office bearers join in.

Region-wise run down

The Maharashtra Congress leaders briefed Rahul Gandhi about the region-wise performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also took stock of the current narrative in the State. Discussions took place on whether the fear of a change in the Constitution was still relevant. The most important point that came up, was the impact of the Maharashtra government’s flagship scheme — ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in which eligible women receive ₹500 from the State each month.

The leaders who are a part of the seat sharing committees gave the central leadership an update about the status of seat sharing talks at present. There are two separate committees in place — one for Mumbai, and another for the rest of Maharashtra. There was no discussion on the Chief Ministerial face, about whether Congress will play the big brother in the alliance. The meeting focussed solely on the internal strategy of the party.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing Maratha, OBC tussle, and the role of Manoj Jarange Patil. The Congress leaders reportedly told the central leadership that the Jarange factor will only benefit the Congress. Jarange has so far been targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State leaders were told that they could not be complacent despite the party’s good performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Though there was no reference to the Haryana results, these instructions are linked to the party’s dismal performance there.

Maharashtra is the second largest State with 288 Assembly seats. Elections in the State are significant for the party to establish its hold again in the region. In the last Assembly elections, Congress was fourth among four parties and won only 44 of the 288 seats. The BJP won 105, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, and the undivided NCP 54. After the Shiv Sena split with the BJP, the Congress was in power for over two years as part of the MahaVikasAghadi, in alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena. The party performed well in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections winning 13 of 17 seats contested.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indian National Congress / alliances and coalition / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.