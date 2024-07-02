Pune waterfall tragedy: all 5 bodies found

The bodies of all five people swept away in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala area were found on Monday with that of the last missing person, a 4-year-old boy, being fished out in the evening, an official said.

The five — a woman and four children — had drowned at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and the bodies of three of them were recovered later, while that of a girl was fished out on Monday morning, he said.

“The body of Adnan Ansari was recovered this evening, after which the search was called off,” said Suhas Jagtap, senior inspector of Lonavala police station.

The bodies of Shahista Liaqat Ansari (36), Amina Adil Ansari (13) and Umera Adil Ansari (8) were found by rescuers some hours after search and rescue operations started at the site on Sunday afternoon. Police, Navy divers and other rescue teams had resumed the search on Monday and recovered the body of Mariya Ansari (9) from a reservoir.

A video of the incident showed 9-10 persons holding on to each other while water gushed around them, before a woman, a boy and then a girl get swept away.

