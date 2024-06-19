GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porsche crash: Police submit final report to Juvenile Justice Board

The police had filed a plea to allow them to treat the juvenile as an adult for the purpose of trial in the case.

Updated - June 19, 2024 09:54 am IST

Published - June 19, 2024 09:27 am IST - Pune

PTI
File picture of the Porsche car that was involved in crash in Pune

File picture of the Porsche car that was involved in crash in Pune | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Police have submitted their final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here detailing all evidence against a 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month, an official has said.

The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation home in the city.

The police had filed a plea to allow them to treat the juvenile as an adult for the purpose of trial in the case. To support their case, the police have now submitted relevant evidence to the JJB, said the officer on Tuesday.

“We have submitted all evidence to the JJB proving that he was behind the wheel of the Porsche car, starting from his house on the evening of May 19 until the accident occurred,” he said.

“The report includes corroborative statements from eyewitnesses who saw him driving the car, CCTV footage recovered during the investigation, and evidence of him consuming alcohol at Cosie Restaurant and Blak Club. In summary, we have provided a comprehensive final report demonstrating that the juvenile, in an inebriated condition, was driving the car and caused the death of two riders,” he informed.

The crime branch officer said the report supports their plea to treat the juvenile as an adult for the trial.

Meanwhile, investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples, which were swapped with those of his mother, were disposed of as bio-medical waste at Sassoon General Hospital, he said.

The minor boy's mother and father, along with two doctors – Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor – and a hospital employee, Atul Ghatkamble, are currently in jail for their alleged involvement in the blood sample swapping case.

Police have also arrested two individuals who acted as intermediaries between the doctors and the juvenile's father, a prominent builder, to facilitate financial transactions for the blood samples swap.

Pune

