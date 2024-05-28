ADVERTISEMENT

Pune Porsche crash: Govt forms three-member panel after arrest of two doctors of Sassoon Hospital

Published - May 28, 2024 05:39 am IST - Mumbai:

Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee.

PTI

Pune Police arrests two doctors Dr. Shrihari Halnor and Dr. Ajay Taware of Sassoon General Hospital for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has set up a three-member committee following the arrest of two doctors and an employee of Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the alleged manipulation of the blood sample of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee.

Pune Porsche crash: Teen’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on doctor’s directions, say police

The other members are Dr Gajanan Chavan, professor of the forensic medicine department of Grant Medical College, and Dr Sudhir Chowdhary, Special Duty Officer at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee is asked to visit Pune on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The commissioner has also directed Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, to cooperate with the committee in the probe, as per the order.

Pune Police arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, and the staffer Atul Ghatkamble who works under Dr Taware. They were remanded in police custody till May 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US