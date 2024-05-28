GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porsche crash: Govt forms three-member panel after arrest of two doctors of Sassoon Hospital

Published - May 28, 2024 05:39 am IST - Mumbai:

PTI
Pune Police arrests two doctors Dr. Shrihari Halnor and Dr. Ajay Taware of Sassoon General Hospital for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, in Pune.

Pune Police arrests two doctors Dr. Shrihari Halnor and Dr. Ajay Taware of Sassoon General Hospital for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has set up a three-member committee following the arrest of two doctors and an employee of Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the alleged manipulation of the blood sample of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash.

Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee.

Pune Porsche crash: Teen’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on doctor’s directions, say police

The other members are Dr Gajanan Chavan, professor of the forensic medicine department of Grant Medical College, and Dr Sudhir Chowdhary, Special Duty Officer at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital.

The committee is asked to visit Pune on Tuesday.

The commissioner has also directed Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, to cooperate with the committee in the probe, as per the order.

Pune Police arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, and the staffer Atul Ghatkamble who works under Dr Taware. They were remanded in police custody till May 30.

