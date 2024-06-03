GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porsche accident: Accused minor tells police he was drunk driving

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was heavily drunk and did not realise that the car had hit a two-wheeler on which Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa were travelling

Published - June 03, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim.

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a new development in the Pune luxury car crash case, the minor, accused of running over two people, has admitted to the Pune Police that he was drunk while driving the car on May 19.

During interrogation, he told the police that he did not realise that the car hit two people, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, who died. The teen said he does not remember the sequence of events as he was heavily drunk. The accident happened around 2.15 a.m. on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune when the car hit a motorcycle, killing the two IT professionals.

The police interrogation lasted more than an hour on Sunday. The accused was questioned in the presence of his mother, crime branch officials, assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe and district child protection officer.

Speaking to reporters, a crime branch official said the minor was asked about the details of his location before the accident, the duration of his pub visits and about the accident. The accused was asked about evidence tampering, delay in collecting his blood sample, medical tests and the treatment he received at the Yerwada police station. The official said the boy kept saying that he was drunk and did not remember much from that fateful night.

