Pune Porsche accident: Accused minor tells police he was drunk driving

In a new development in the Pune luxury car crash case, the minor, accused of running over two people, has admitted to the Pune Police that he was drunk while driving the car on May 19.

During interrogation, he told the police that he did not realise that the car hit two people, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, who died. The teen said he does not remember the sequence of events as he was heavily drunk. The accident happened around 2.15 a.m. on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune when the car hit a motorcycle, killing the two IT professionals.

The police interrogation lasted more than an hour on Sunday. The accused was questioned in the presence of his mother, crime branch officials, assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe and district child protection officer.

Speaking to reporters, a crime branch official said the minor was asked about the details of his location before the accident, the duration of his pub visits and about the accident. The accused was asked about evidence tampering, delay in collecting his blood sample, medical tests and the treatment he received at the Yerwada police station. The official said the boy kept saying that he was drunk and did not remember much from that fateful night.