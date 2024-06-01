GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Pune luxury car crash: Allegations against MLA Sunil Tingre baseless, says Ajit Pawar

There were allegations that Mr. Tingre had intervened to ensure that the juvenile got favourable treatment from police after the accident

Published - June 01, 2024 02:21 pm IST - Pune

PTI
NCP (Ajit faction) President Ajit Pawar. File

NCP (Ajit faction) President Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Baseless allegations are being made against Pune MLA Sunil Tigre linking him to the car crash that left two software engineers dead, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on June 1.

Tingres belongs to the Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and represents the Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in Pune city.

Also read | Pune Porsche car crash: A speeding car, two deaths, and a cover-up

Earlier, there were allegations that Mr. Tingre had intervened to ensure that the juvenile got favourable treatment from police after the accident.

Asked about Mr. Tingre’s name popping up in connection with the case, Mr. Pawar told reporters, “Sunil Tingre is an MLA of the area where the incident took place. Whenever such incidents take place, the local MLA often visits the site. Did Sunil Tingre try to suppress the matter? The allegations against him are baseless.” When asked if he had called up Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar after this incident, Pawar said, “I often call the commissioner of police over multiple issues but I haven't made a single call to him in this case.” Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the minor, who the police claim was drunk, rammed into their two-wheeler.

Mr. Pawar said that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the home department, had instructed the Pune police the day after the accident to carry out an intensive probe.

“Even the chief minister [Eknath Shinde] has given the right instructions. Action was taken against those police officials who initially delayed the procedure. Those from Sassoon General Hospital who were involved in the case have also faced police action,” he added.

In the Porsche case, the minor has been sent to an observation home till June 5, while his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.

Police have also arrested two doctors and a staffer from the Sassoon hospital for allegedly swapping the minor’s blood samples with those of his mother to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

In the latest action, the teenager’s mother was arrested.

Related Topics

Pune / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.