ADVERTISEMENT

Pune car crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused juvenile's family razed in Mahabaleshwar

Published - June 08, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Satara

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar

PTI

Demolition of unauthorised construction of Club and hotel owned by Vishal Aggarwal in Mahabaleshwar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The administration in Maharashtra's Satara district on June 9 demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Pune car crash: Report confirms mother's blood samples used as replacement, police tell court

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The administration's bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal.

Pune Porsche accident: Accused minor tells police he was drunk driving

The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said.

The juvenile's grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take the blame for the Porsche crash, while his father and mother are in jail for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US