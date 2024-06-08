GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Pune car crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused juvenile's family razed in Mahabaleshwar

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar

Published - June 08, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Satara

PTI
Demolition of unauthorised construction of Club and hotel owned by Vishal Aggarwal in Mahabaleshwar.

Demolition of unauthorised construction of Club and hotel owned by Vishal Aggarwal in Mahabaleshwar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The administration in Maharashtra's Satara district on June 9 demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said.

District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Pune car crash: Report confirms mother's blood samples used as replacement, police tell court

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

The administration's bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal.

Pune Porsche accident: Accused minor tells police he was drunk driving

The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said.

The juvenile's grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take the blame for the Porsche crash, while his father and mother are in jail for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the probe.

Related Topics

Pune / road accident / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.