Pune car crash: 2 doctors arrested on charges of manipulating blood samples, evidence destruction

Published - May 27, 2024 09:14 am IST - Pune

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital

PTI

The staff of different pubs staged a protest after action was taken against illegal pubs in the city, in connection with the accident where a 17-year-old boy who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers with his Porsche, in Pune, on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital here for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on May 27.

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dr. Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Pune

