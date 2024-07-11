GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who demanded ‘separate cabin, quarters’ transferred

According to Pune Collector, Ms. Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon.

Updated - July 11, 2024 11:14 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 10:42 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

A probationary IAS officer posted in Pune has been transferred to Washim district of central Maharashtra before the completion of her training after she kicked up a controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff.

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Washim to complete the remaining term of her training and she will serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025, said the official letter.

As per a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, even before joining duty on June 3, Ms. Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon.

She was told that she was not entitled to these facilities on probation, and accommodation will be provided to her.

Mr. Diwse in his report to the GAD said it was not appropriate to allow Ms. Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.

She was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

