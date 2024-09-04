ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Maharashtra's Latur

Published - September 04, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present for the inaugural event

PTI

The statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Buddha Vihar weighs 520 kilograms and is 10.5 feet tall. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday.

The President, who has been on a visit to Maharashtra since Monday (September 2), arrived in Nanded this morning, from where she was flown to Udgir in a helicopter for the event.

After the inauguration of the Buddha Vihara, a prayer was conducted. “The statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Buddha Vihar weighs 520 kilograms and is 10.5 feet tall,” officials said.

Also Read: ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, State Ministers Sanjay Bansode and Aditi Tatkare and members of All India Bhikkhu Sangha were present for the inaugural event.

“Deputy CM Ajit Pawar could not attend the event as he was unwell and is taking rest at his residence in Mumbai,” sources from his party said.

“This Buddha Vihar is a replica of a similar establishment in Kalaburagi in neighbouring Karnataka,” the officials said.

“This Buddha Vihar has been built on 1.15 hectares of land and can accommodate 1,200 people. Its entry gate is based on the design of the entry gate of Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh,” they added.

