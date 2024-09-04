GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Maharashtra's Latur

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present for the inaugural event

Published - September 04, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
The statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Buddha Vihar weighs 520 kilograms and is 10.5 feet tall. File

The statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Buddha Vihar weighs 520 kilograms and is 10.5 feet tall. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday.

The President, who has been on a visit to Maharashtra since Monday (September 2), arrived in Nanded this morning, from where she was flown to Udgir in a helicopter for the event.

After the inauguration of the Buddha Vihara, a prayer was conducted. “The statue of Lord Buddha installed at the Buddha Vihar weighs 520 kilograms and is 10.5 feet tall,” officials said.

Also Read: ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, State Ministers Sanjay Bansode and Aditi Tatkare and members of All India Bhikkhu Sangha were present for the inaugural event.

“Deputy CM Ajit Pawar could not attend the event as he was unwell and is taking rest at his residence in Mumbai,” sources from his party said.

“This Buddha Vihar is a replica of a similar establishment in Kalaburagi in neighbouring Karnataka,” the officials said.

“This Buddha Vihar has been built on 1.15 hectares of land and can accommodate 1,200 people. Its entry gate is based on the design of the entry gate of Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh,” they added.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.