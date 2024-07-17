GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Porsche crash: WCD Panel recommends action against JJB members for 'procedural lapses' in bail to minor

Published - July 17, 2024 04:10 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Inspection of Porsche car by the Porsche Team which arrived from Mumbai at Yerwada Police Station in Pune.

Inspection of Porsche car by the Porsche Team which arrived from Mumbai at Yerwada Police Station in Pune. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The panel probing the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has recommended disciplinary action against them for "procedural lapses", an official said on July 17.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after JJB member L N Danwade granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Trying juveniles as adults is not the answer

Later, a committee was formed by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Maharashtra government to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused. In its report, the panel talked about the "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms" of the JJB members.

As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members.

"In its report, the committee recommended action against the two JJB members for the procedural lapses. Based on the report findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice which sought their replies. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the State government and proposed a disciplinary action against both the members," a WCD official requesting anonymity said.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old minor accused submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the JJB.

