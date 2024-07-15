GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pooja Khedkar’s mother, booked in land dispute case, remains untraceable by Pune Police

A team with a senior officer of the Pune Rural police have been visiting Pooja Khedkar’s mother Manorama’s bungalow at Baner Road in Pune

Updated - July 15, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 01:58 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district on July 14, 2024.

Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pune police have not been able to get in touch with Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, in connection with a case registered against her over a land dispute, a senior official said on Monday.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Ms. Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar besides five others, after a video showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

A team with a senior officer of the Pune Rural police have been visiting Ms. Manorama's bungalow at Baner Road in the city but has not been able to track her down, the official said.

Also Read | Who is Pooja Khedkar and what are the allegations against the IAS officer?

"We visited the house on Sunday and today, but have not been able to enter the premises. Her mobile phone is also switched off. Once we find her, an enquiry will be set up and legal action will be taken," the official said.

Pune Rural Police have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), at Paud police station.

Luxury car used by trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar confiscated, beacon removed

The case was registered days after a video surfaced on social media, which showed Ms. Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil.

