Pooja Khedkar case: Pune Police issue show-cause notice to IAS probationer’s mother for threatening farmer with gun

Pooja Khedkar allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission

Updated - July 15, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 10:46 pm IST

Shoumojit Banerjee
Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district on July 14, 2024.

Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pune Police have issued a show-cause notice to the mother of controversial IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar over the alleged misuse of a licensed gun.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Manorama Khedkar, who is the sarpanch (head) of Ahmednagar’s Bhalgaon village. She was seen brandishing a pistol at a farmer during a heated dispute over a plot of land in a viral video clip reportedly from 2023 which surfaced recently.

Pune Rural police sources said that the show-cause notice had been pasted on the door of the Khedkar residence as no one turned up physically to receive the notice.

Also Read: IAS Pooja Khedkar’s mother remains untraceable by Pune Police; phone switched off

Ms. Manorama Khedkar has been given 10 days to respond to the notice as to why her gun licence should not be cancelled, said sources.

A case has also been registered against her under the Arms Act by the Pune Rural Police who have finally acted on a complaint made by the farmer who alleged that Ms. Manorama Khedkar and others had reportedly threatened him over a case of land dispute.

The video clip, which surfaced after controversies related to Ms. Pooja Khedkar’s came to light, shows Ms. Manorama Khedkar verbally browbeating the farmer with a pocket pistol in her hand.

Accompanied by bouncers, the two-minute video has Ms. Manorama Khedkar arguing about ownership of a plot of land in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil with the farmer.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Pune Police have confiscated the private luxury sedan used by Ms. Pooja Khedkar on which she had stuck a ‘Government of Maharashtra’ sticker and illegally installed a red-blue beacon.

Explained | Who is Pooja Khedkar and what are the allegations against the IAS officer?

A 2023 batch IAS officer, the 32-year-old Pooja Khedkar hit headlines after it emerged that she had sought special privileges including a separate office, house, car, and staff (including a constable) before taking charge as an Assistant Collector — perks not given to trainee officers.

Most damaging were allegations of her faking mental illness to secure a disability certificate and appearing for the UPSC exam under the visually impaired category.

The revelations prompted the Central government to form a single-member committee to examine the controversy around Ms. Khedkar’s candidature.

