Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (September 27, 2024) reiterated that the State government does not endorse police encounters, but police will “not clap” if attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement comes days after a police encounter in Thane’s Badlapur, where a man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls was shot dead by the police earlier this week.

Speaking at an event organised by a news channel in Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, stressed that the accused, Akshay Shinde, was shot in “self-defence” after he attempted to attack the police escorting him. The incident took place when the accused was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail to Badlapur. According to police, Shinde snatched an officer’s gun and opened fire and the police responded by shooting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy CM said that police will act to protect themselves but added that any glorification of such incidents was inappropriate.

“We do not believe in encounters, and I personally believe the rule of law must be followed and the criminal must be punished accordingly… but police will not clap if they are attacked,” he said.

After the police encounter, posters and hoardings praising Mr. Fadnavis appeared throughout Mumbai and other parts of the state. The displays featured the BJP leader wielding a firearm, with the phrase “Badla Pura,” a wordplay on the name Badlapur, implying that revenge had been completed.

However, Mr. Fadnavis distanced himself from the euphoria surrounding the incident, stating, “Putting up such hoardings is absolutely wrong. This should not happen at all. Glorification of such incidents must be avoided.”

He also assured that a fair investigation into the encounter would be conducted by the state CID, stating that the rule of law remains paramount.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.